What Liverpool and Everton fans can expect from transfer deadline day

Both Merseyside clubs are expected to be very busy on the final day of the window, but what can we expect?

Transfer deadline day for this year looks to have all the hallmarks of an exciting event, with both Merseyside clubs set to be heavily involved.

Already this summer we’ve seen both sides bring players in and allow players to leave, and there may be more today as reports have flood in over the past few days.

But what could we see in the market from both teams today?

What can we expect from Liverpool?

With Liverpool agreeing a fee for Ryan Gravenberch last night, we should see him officially unveiled today.

A £35m fee has been agreed (The Athletic) and with reports stipulating that Bayern need a replacement before allowing the 21-year-old to leave, the German champions are looking to move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Whilst Fulham target Scott McTominay and Youssouf Fofana to replace the outgoing star which will mean all parties will be satisfied, meaning Liverpool can get their man.

Fans can relax when it comes to Mohamed Salah, whilst the date for Saudi Arabian teams runs until September 7, there’s little to no chance that the Egyptian will leave, even if a mega offer arrives as both his agent and Jurgen Klopp have both repeatably laughed off any potential interest.

However, with Nat Phillips leaving on loan yesterday, we could see a late move for a defender.

Names such as Rennes’ Arthur Theate and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié have been linked but it remains to be seen if Klopp wants to add to his defensive depth, especially with Joel Matip out of contract next summer, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

How deadline day could look for Everton

Deadline day could bring a lot of movement, both in and out of the club. One potentially leaving is Alex Iwobi, who has been reportedly in talks with Fulham over a possible move and with just a year left on his current deal, he could exit today.

Also on the way out could be Tom Cannon, but it’s not clear whether it will be a loan deal or permanent move - but multiple Championship clubs are interested.

There’s still a question mark alongside Neal Maupay, who seems to be Dyche’s last choice forward with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Youssef Chermiti all ahead of him, but no club has shown any concrete interest.

Demarai Gray is yet to feature this season and has been linked with a move away for well over a month. Interest has come from Crystal Palace and Saudi Arabia and we may finally see a conclusion to this saga.

There could be multiple incomings; Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana, Leeds United’s Luis Sinsiterra, West Ham’s Maxwel Cornet and even former target Wilfried Gnonto have been discussed.

If players do leave, which is expected, there could be any number of additions. We wouldn’t rule out a defender or midfielder coming in, as well as an attacker if possible.