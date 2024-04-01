Forget Xabi Alonso - the dream Jürgen Klopp successor Liverpool can land instead this summer

Liverpool fans got to have a good look at Roberto De Zerbi on Sunday following his links to Anfield. The Brighton and Hove Albion boss is among the favourites listed to take over from Jurgen Klopp when he leaves the club at the end of this season.

The Reds have reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League table with their win over the Seagulls, while title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw. Liverpool were made to work hard for their three points though, as Danny Welbeck put them on the back-foot after just two minutes with his opening goal.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp himself has praised De Zerbi's managerial style and applauded the 'incredible job' he is doing on the south coast. The Reds boss also believes Brighton have significantly improved since the Spaniard arrived and admitted the Seagulls are a tough opponent under his guidance.

However, while De Zerbi remains a candidate being discussed to take over from Klopp this summer, Fabrizio Romano has claimed he is not the current favourite to become the new Liverpool manager. Instead, Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim has been thrown into the picture recently and the transfer expert believes he is the leading name as we approach the end of Klopp's iconic tenure.

"Despite the links with De Zerbi as Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that — I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now," Romano told Caught Offside in his latest Daily Briefing column. "De Zerbi has been on the list for Liverpool for some time as well, but there’s still no development so far."

The talks over Liverpool's links with both Amorim and De Zerbi have increased since it was announced that Xabi Alonso will not be returning to Anfield, at least not right now anyway. The former Reds midfielder has been the preferred option to replace Klopp since he announced he will be leaving the club in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad