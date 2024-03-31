A pivotal summer lies in wait for Liverpool as they begin to prepare for life without Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss brings an end to an overwhelmingly successful spell at Anfield.

First and foremost, finding a successor for Klopp will be the priority for the Reds hierarchy as they look to appoint a manager capable of carrying on the outstanding work conducted by the former Borussia Dortmund boss over his time with the red half of Merseyside.

To set the scene for our summer simulation conducted by FM24, it is Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique that was appointed to succeed Klopp at Anfield and he wasted little time in putting his own print on the squad he inherited.

Within days of taking charge, the former Barcelona and Spain head coach had spent over £150m as he looked to lead the Reds to success - and here is how he did it.

1 . IN: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) The England forward became Liverpool's biggest summer signing when he made a £56m move to Anfield.

2 . OUT: James McConnell (West Bromwich Albion) The young midfielder made a season-long loan move to the Championship.

3 . OUT: Lewis Koumas (Hibs) Another academy product heads out on a season-long loan as Koumas joins Scottish Premiership club Hibs.