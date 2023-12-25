Register
BREAKING

Impressive Liverpool owner net worth vs Newcastle United, Man Utd and rivals ahead of January spending

Liverpool owner John W Henry isn't short of a bob or two, but he isn't the richest in the Premier League by some measure.

By Toby Bryant
Published 25th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

After an underwhelming season last campaign, Jurgen Klopp has got his Liverpool side firing once again this season and the Reds look to be real contenders for silverware once again.

The club are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and are very much in the Premier League title race, keeping the pressure on favourites Manchester City and Arsenal every step of the way. With the January transfer window just around the corner, Liverpool fans will be hoping to see some further investment from the club to consolidate their title charge and ensure Klopp's men keep up their successful start to the campaign.

Ahead of the window opening, LiverpoolWorld looks at the reported net worth of every Premier League side to see which club would have the biggest funds to spend, if FFP was no concern.

No reported net worth.

1. Burnley - Alan Pace

No reported net worth.

No reported net worth.

2. Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited

No reported net worth. Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £171m

3. Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid

Reported net worth - £171m

Reported net worth - £224m

4. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth - £224m

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenal