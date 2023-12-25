Impressive Liverpool owner net worth vs Newcastle United, Man Utd and rivals ahead of January spending
Liverpool owner John W Henry isn't short of a bob or two, but he isn't the richest in the Premier League by some measure.
After an underwhelming season last campaign, Jurgen Klopp has got his Liverpool side firing once again this season and the Reds look to be real contenders for silverware once again.
The club are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and are very much in the Premier League title race, keeping the pressure on favourites Manchester City and Arsenal every step of the way. With the January transfer window just around the corner, Liverpool fans will be hoping to see some further investment from the club to consolidate their title charge and ensure Klopp's men keep up their successful start to the campaign.
Ahead of the window opening, LiverpoolWorld looks at the reported net worth of every Premier League side to see which club would have the biggest funds to spend, if FFP was no concern.