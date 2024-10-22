Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool injury news on Diogo Jota ahead of RB Leipzig and Arsenal fixtures.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diogo Jota could face up to six weeks on the Liverpool sidelines - if he has suffered a fractured rib.

The striker was forced to be withdrawn in the 30th minute of the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Chelsea. Jota sustained his issue after he was fouled by visiting defender Tosin Adadabioyo, who was issued a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portugal international continued and was on the pitch when Mo Salah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot. But that was to be his last involvement, with Jota being substituted for Darwin Nunez before Chelsea restarted the game.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted after the game that he expects Jota to be absent for tomorrow’s trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. But with a seismic showdown against Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, Kopites will hope that Jota can be back fit. Slot will give an update on the ex-Wolves forward when he speaks to the media in Germany this evening.

But according to a football injury analyst @physioscout on X (formerly Twitter), Jota picked up either bruised or fractured ribs. It is is the former, he could be absent for as little as a week. However, the worst-case scenario could be that Liverpool are without Jota for more than a month. A post said: “Jota was taken off in the first half with a rib injury after a collision with Tosin Adarabioyo. After assessment, he tried to continue but was unable to.

src="https://widgets.touch.global/sdk/iframe.html?language=en&hash=2-2HoZ5YI2kjsHwhi&tag=liverpoolworld" width="100%" height="540px" frameBorder="0">

“Likely possibilities are either a rib contusion (bruise) or a rib fracture. Most rib injuries tend to be a pain management issue, which resolves within 1-2 weeks. However, scans are necessary to check for any rib fractures. “Rib injuries are among the most painful to manage, which could be one reason why he couldn't play on. Recovery Time: If rib contusion: 1-2 weeks. If rib fracture present: 4-6 weeks.”