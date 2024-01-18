Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has reportedly agreed a new contract extension to remain in Saudi Arabia.

Gerrard, 43, has been in charge of Al Ettifaq since the summer and has helped the club to sign figures such as Jordan Henderson, Demarai Gray, Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele but they have struggled overall, despite a strong start.

As it stands, they sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League and they haven't won since October 28 and their winless run has now stretched to nine games. They started the season strongly with six wins in eight games, including a home victory over Cristiano Ronado's Al-Nassr but it has been a difficult run since.

According to David Ornstein, Gerrard has agreed a two-year extension and he will remain at the club until 2027 as it stands. The report also states that the hierarchy at the club will continue its commitment to provide funds to sign players and develop the club. The major news coming out in recent days is the fact that captain Henderson is set to complete a move to Ajax after just six months at the club. Henderson is in the process of terminating his deal at the Saudi club and has reached an agreement with Al Ettifaq to leave and he is close to joining Ajax on a permanent basis.