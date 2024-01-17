'Very clear message' - Ex-Liverpool star makes transfer decision amid Chelsea January links
The former Liverpool star has had a transfer u-turn despite recent reports.
It seems that the former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino may not be leaving Saudi Arabia after all, according to the latest reports.
The Brazilian had been linked with a move away in the January window after struggling to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli. Having made the move over in the summer after his contract expired at Anfield, he began brilliantly with a hat-trick on debut, but he has then failed to find the net since.
Reports had linked with Firmino with a move to Chelsea, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph, as the Blues looked to bolster their attack with Nicolas Jackson away on international duty and Armando Broja being the only senior central striker. It claimed that Firmino had become frustrated with life in Saudi, but reports today have squashed such claims, According to Fabrizio Romano, the latest news is that there is no move in the works for Firmino and that he will remain at the Middle East club. He wrote on X, 'Roberto Firmino, not planning to leave Al Ahli in the January transfer window despite recent reports. Very clear message from his camp: he’s set to stay at Al Ahli. No changes expected.' Despite his struggles in front of goal, his side sit third in the Saudi Pro League behind Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. They boast the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessie, Gabri Veiga, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy and Merih Demiral in what is one of the more star-studded squads in the league.
Firmino had been previously been linked with a move to Sheffield United but that move never threatened to be anything other than a transfer rumour. Last season saw him net a very respectable 11 goals and provide four assists in just 25 league games last season which was a great return given that Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo were all above him in the pecking order.