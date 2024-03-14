Pep Guardiola. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Another injury concern has flagged up within the Manchester City ranks following their title clash with Liverpool last weekend. The first blow came when Ederson had a nightmare outing as he gave away a penalty, picked up a booking for his troubles and was later taken off injured following his foul on Darwin Núñez.

The Brazilian has been ruled out for three to four weeks, which will see him miss the FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Newcastle United and another crucial Premier League title clash against Arsenal. Ederson joins Jack Grealish on the sidelines but Pep Guardiola's problems don't stop there.

A new update from football correspondent Kristof Terreur has landed ahead of the international break. It has been reported that Kevin De Bruyne will not be part of the Belgium camp as he is dealing with a 'minor' groin injury off the back of City's trip to Anfield.

The midfielder swung in the corner that led to his side's opening goal but he was otherwise matched pretty well by Wataru Endō in the middle of the park. De Bruyne made just 16 accurate passes and lost possession 10 times before being replaced by Mateo Kovačić after 69 minutes.

De Bruyne was visibly frustrated with the substitution decision, indicating this injury issue is not something he was struggling with against Liverpool, and not the reason he was taken off the pitch.

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has shed some light on the problem and admitted the team have decided they did not want to risk their captain. De Bruyne has already missed a big chunk of this season with a hamstring injury.

