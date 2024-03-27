Dynasty Equity have purchased a stake in Liverpool. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have 'bigger plans' for Liverpool after agreeing to a minority sale that will allow the club to grow further. That is the verdict of Dr Dan Plumley, a senior lecturer in sport finance at Sheffield Hallam University.

It emerged in November 2022 that FSG had placed the Reds on the market. At the time, it was unclear in the beginning whether the Boston-based group sought a full sale - which led to parties from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai and India being linked. However, it was soon was outlined that John Henry and Co. were looking to give away just a portion of Liverpool, having purchased the club for £300 million in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last September, it was confirmed that Dynasty Equity completed a strategic common equity minority investment for between £80-160 million.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld in association with Grosvenor Sport, Dr Plumley believes that it was a prudent decision. And despite some sections of supporters previously wanting a full takeover from a Middle Eastern party to match the spending of the likes of Manchester City, he insisted that Premier League profit and sustainability rules would not allow Liverpool to have an open chequebook in the transfer market.

Plumley said: "I think it's really interesting, isn't it? And we saw parallels with the takeover at Manchester United as well, didn't we, you know, is it a minority stake? Is it going to be full takeover by Middle East consortium? I think if you look at again, the way FSG have positioned the business over time and you look at their background and the American model of a franchise making money for its owners and seeing the value in it and what are the American owners in particular are looking at is the future value of the club that they've got.

"And with Liverpool's success on the pitch with the commercial appeal, with the amount of fans they've got around the world and how, if you can start to monetise those aspects of the business better, the valuation in time then goes up. I think there's clear evidence that there is going to be growth in the valuation of some of these big clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's those kind of things then that keep the owners interested in the immediate term and that's why I think we've seen in this case a minority investment because those owners have got bigger plans and actually having some other investors in the mix spreads some risk and limits your risk exposure and allows you to grow the business as a whole. Again, if you look at how they've tapped into other aspects of other sports and the connections they've got with other sporting franchises, it becomes a really nice product mix for the owners.