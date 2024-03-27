What Nottingham Forest coach called Paul Tierney multiple times in expletive rant after Liverpool loss
Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid has been slapped with a two-match ban for his red card after a loss against Liverpool.
The Reds earned a 1-0 victory at the City Ground earlier this month, with Darwin Nunez heading home in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.
However, Forest were incensed that the goal stood as play has stopped minutes earlier for Ibrahima Konate to receive treatment for a head injury while they had possession. The ball was given to Liverpool goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher and Jurgen Klopp's side would subsequently net the winner. Despite one minute and 50 seconds passing, Forest were left furious.
Reid remonstrated with referee Paul Tierney at the full-time whistle and was sent off while Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis marched onto the pitch. As a result, Reid must serve a two-game touchline ban and pay a £5,000 fine while Forest have been hit with a £75,000 fine.
From an independent Regulatory Commission, it has been revealed that Tierney's extraordinary incident report form that Reid launched an expletive rant towards Tierney. The report said: "He asked me about a decision and I said to him that I will speak to him inside and not outside on the field of play. He then continued to question me and I repeated that I would speak to him inside. He then said, “it’s the same every week, you c***.” I showed him the red card and then he said “I worked with you f****** lot every f****** week last season. It’s the same every f****** week you c***”. He then continued to use the word f*** and called me a c*** on at least one more occasion (making that a minimum of 3 in total) as we were making our way off the field of play."
Assistant referees Scott Ledger and Richard West corroborated Tierney's account. In a witness statement, Reid said: t “I did not repeat those words as we were making our way from the field of play.”
Reid must now serve a touchline ban for Forest's games against Crystal Palace and Fulham.