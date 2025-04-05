Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ange Postecoglou is under pressure as Tottenham Hotspur head coach after a 1-0 loss at Chelsea left them 14th in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed there is a ‘national campaign’ to defend Liverpool against refereeing decisions - and he has to fight for Tottenham Hotspur on his own.

Postecoglou has come under fire at Spurs as they sit just 14th in the Premier League table. The North London side’s 1-0 loss against Chelsea earlier this week was their 14th in the top flight this season. Their salvation could be the Europa League but they face Bundesliga high-fliers Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Against Chelsea, Spurs thought they equalised through Pape Matar Sarr. It led to Postecoglou cupping his ears at the Tottenham fans but the goal was subsequently ruled out following a VAR check that took six minutes.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Southampton tomorrow, Postecoglou has suggested that Tottenham do not have any ‘strong’ support from pundits. Ex-Spurs players in the media include Jamie Redknapp, Jamie O’Hara, Michael Dawson and Darren Bent.

What’s been said

The Australian said via The Telegraph: “I think in the time I’ve been here, we’ve had two decisions that have gone for us against Liverpool and there has been a national campaign, almost,” said Postecoglou.

“It seems like every fight ends up being an internal fight at this club. There’s never any sort of defending of the club or the club defending itself. That’s a unique challenge, but I accepted that challenge so I’ve got to try to find a way to overcome it.”

Asked how the club could defend itself, Postecoglou added: “By being more vocal. I hope not [just the manager]. I think you hear enough from me, you probably hear too much from me, to be honest.

“It doesn’t have to be just from people at the club. I hear plenty of people talking and defending other clubs but it seems, with Tottenham, wherever there’s a sore there’s a real pile-on to sort of stick a finger in that sore and then we kind of accept our fate.

“You guys know the landscape better than I do, but it seems like…I never switch it [the television] on and hear any sort of strong voice. The only voice you hear is me. When we’re talking about the bigger clubs, there seems to be a lot more voices. And not always defending. You need scrutiny and constructive criticism as well. We definitely get enough of that! But we never get any of the other stuff.

“I think the fact that out of last night the big story is my interaction with the fans and not the fact a game of football was materially changed by technology. VAR said ‘clear and obvious’. Six minutes for clear and obvious and I’d have thought that would be the story from last night, but it’s not. Again, it’s my interaction with the fans and how I’ve made things more difficult. You kind of go: ‘OK, well, that’s the challenge we face’.”

Postecoglou will take his Tottenham side to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday 27 April.