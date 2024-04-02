Jurgen Klopp

The search for Jurgen Klopp's replacement is a story that continues to dominate headlines and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is among the leading names.

With Xabi Alonso announcing he will remain at Bayer Leverkusen, it leaves Liverpool searching for alternative options. Sporting's Ruben Amorim has been frequently mentioned after his impressive season but De Zerbi is someone who has impressed in England and could be available this summer. There's also interest from Bayern Munich too.

De Zerbi's Brighton lost 2-1 at Anfield over the weekend but there's no doubting the job the Italian has done over the past two seasons. A record finish last season saw him lose two key midfielders and a centre-back and he has dealt with a season riddled with injuries leaving them with an outside chance of finishing in the European places.

He recently spoke on his future, saying; “I have another two years of contract. To work next season at Brighton I don’t need to extend another year or two years. I can stay and work in Brighton with or without the extension. Nothing has changed. For that I said at the moment we finished the discussion about the contract, but not because I have decided yet to leave."

According to Fabrizio Romano, no concrete talks have begun yet when it comes to Liverpool but there is a release clause in his current deal around £12-13m which would ensure a move. Romano wrote on X: 'Roberto de Zerbi has release clause into his contract at Brighton and it’s around £12/13m, only valid in the summer. De Zerbi wants to discuss plans with Brighton board to decide his future. Internal talks still ongoing at Bayern. NO concrete talks with Liverpool so far.'