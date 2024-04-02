Mo Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brighton. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah netted Liverpool's winner against Brighton yesterday to fire them to the top of the Premier League table but his strike has earned him another impressive record.

Jurgen Klopp hailed his talisman for making the difference despite spurning the most chances in front of goal in a single game since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016 (12). "I imagine Mo [Salah] would have finished all those situations in his career, but that would have been a crazy number," Klopp told a post match news conference. The finishes weren't as good as he can do, but it's staying calm with the best chance we had and that is the sign of a great goalscorer."

After netting his 22nd goal of the season, Salah has elevated himself and his legacy once again as he recorded his 25th goal contribution of the league season - he has 35 overall. It means that every season he has been in England since arriving from Roma in 2017, he has hit 25 goal contributions and he now joins Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry in being the only three players to achieve this brilliant feat.

In terms of this season, he sits two goals behind Erling Haaland, joint-second with Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke who are both having terrific seasons and he's also edging towards the top five goal scorers of all time in Premier League history. His 155 goals sees him 10th but he needs just nine goals to leapfrog Jermain Defoe and Robbie Fowler to move up to eighth place. He also needs 30 to edge into the top five and it all depends on how long he stays at the club.