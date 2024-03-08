Jurgen Klopp has dismissed claims that the game this weekend between Liverpool and Manchester City will revolve around the battle between Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been in incredible form this season, netting his 29th goal in all competitions against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday. He leads the league-scoring charts with 18 goals in 22 games despite missing five games in December/January with a stress fracture - and he heads into this one with eight goals in five games in all competitions.

An unstoppable force will meet the immovable object that is the Liverpool captain. Van Dijk has been in brilliant form topped off by a sensational cup final performance against Chelsea two weeks ago. His form has formed the foundation of the club's successes over the past month and it will no doubt be a key battle, among many others, on Sunday.

Speaking at his press conference, Klopp claimed City pose a huge threat outside of Haaland and that they must be ready for the threat of an entire team. "You have to watch the movement of Erling Haaland, he's incredibly smart, so he doesn't have battles with just one defender he has battles with all the defenders across the last one.

"He's smart enough to not be around the one defender he might consider as the best one or not, whatever he thinks. Football doesn't work like that anymore, we have to defend City. If Virgil van Dijk would be able to nullify Haaland, then you have still have Foden who can fire it in from 30 yards, or Kevin De Bruyne doing the same or Rodri arriving or Bernardo Silva - it's just not possible to just be Virgil vs Haaland."

Both players have spoken in the build-up to the game about their on-pitch rivalry; Haaland has three goals in six games against Liverpool and the defender is relishing facing him again. "It’s always good to come up against one of the best and most in-form strikers in the world. I’ve caused him problems, he’s caused me problems – that’s how it works. These battles are always tough. But like I said I think he is looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to it."

