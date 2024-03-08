Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update on Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Ibrahim Konate is a huge doubt for the clash against Manchester City after coming off against Sparta Prague.

The Reds are fresh off the back of a dominant performance against Sparta Prague in the Europa League after netting five goals in their first leg knockout tie. Now, their attention turns to one of their biggest games of the season as they face title rivals Manchester City at Anfield. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in November but this game takes on more significance given that it is first plays second.

Ahead of the game, Klopp revealed the latest injury news ahead of the encounter and he will be able to call upon a strong starting line-up after a difficult spell with injuries.

Liverpool team news

Konate coming off injured was certainly a negative from the night's action in Prague, the defender suffered a 'muscle issue' but it seemed to be as a precaution. However, Klopp confirmed in his press conference that he 'doesn't know' whether he will be fit as they don't have the results of the scan meaning one of Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah may have to deputise at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds are still without Ryan Gravenberch, who won't be back until after the international break following his ankle injury. Then there's Curtis Jones who has suffered a similar fate and won't be available. Alisson Becker also remains out. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold also remain out.

Long-term absentees remain, however, with Joel Matip (ACL) Thiago (hip) Ben Doak (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) all expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Manchester City team news

Following their Champions League success during the week, City suffered a few key injury doubts. Mathues Nunes suffered a nasty-looking finger injury but the extent of the injury hasn't been revealed yet.