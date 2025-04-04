Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool academy product returned to the club to be a player-coach three years ago and has discussed his role.

Liverpool coach Jay Spearing has suggested he could play for the first team if there was ever an injury crisis.

The midfielder made a surprise return to the Reds in 2022. Spearing came through the ranks at Anfield, making 50 appearances in total and winning the League Cup before going on to represent Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers during his playing career.

He rejoined his boyhood club as an under-18s while also as an overage player for the under-21s to help drive standards to the youngsters. The 36-year-old has played four times for Barry Lewtas' side this season. He was also part of the Liverpool Legends side that beat their Chelsea counterparts 2-0 at Anfield during the international break.

Speaking to The Peter Crouch Podcast, Spearing revealed he’s relishing his role at the Reds and will try to continue playing for the youth team as long as possible. He said: "How it works is I've pretty much signed pro forms. If there was a catastrophe or something really bad happened and they were looking for someone to get involved, I can physically probably play with the forms I've signed.

“It's incredible; it's class [the role]. It's kind of gone full circle, especially joining the academy at seven, going all the way through then coming back in and trying to get the next ones to come through. It's a huge buzz and I still get to play. I train most days and the coaching bit is on the side at the minute.

“I'm trying to keep the boots on until someone will literally take them off me. The players they're bringing through are from all around the world. They're international players at their level - under-17s, under-18s and under-19s. You've got to be a decent player to come and play.

“The lads are great. They are a great bunch of lads. They're quick, they're fast and I'm there to show on a daily basis what is takes to become a pro around the gym, what they're eating inside of football and outside of football and in training. Giving absolutely everything, doing things properly and doing a lot of individual work throughout the sessions. We do a lot of stuff on the grass and in the office looking at clips how they can improve.”

Spearing has worked with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha - who have all made first-team appearances - during his time as a coach in the under-18s. He revealed his most difficult challenge is getting players to be more vocal on the pitch.

Spearing added: “The hardest thing is getting them to talk - talking in a game has completely gone. Even getting them to shout to one of their mates ‘man on’ is one of the hardest things to do. The game has evolved and they don’t want to do it.

“They feel like they’re not going to be cool enough or looked up that they shouldn’t do it. If anything, you’re just helping your mate out on the pitch but they just won’t do it. It’s a real thing we’re trying to work on every day.”