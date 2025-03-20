Adidas’s Top 5 Liverpool kits of the Premier League era – including the most 'Steven Gerrard' shirt of all | AFP via Getty Images

Here are the legends taking to the pitch for Liverpool this weekend

Liverpool Legends will once again take to the pitch as part of the Anfield Charity Match 2025 to face Chelsea Legends for charity. The game will celebrate the history of both clubs while also raising funds for charities including the LFC Foundation. Taking place on Saturday, March 22nd and kicking off at 3:00 PM GMT, this should be a great occasion for fans of both clubs during the international break.

There is an absolutely incredible line-up of Reds legends set to take to the pitch this weekend, and we’ve got the full line-up here for you to check out before the game this weekend.

Liverpool FC Legends Squad for Anfield Charity Match 2025

Goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek: The hero of Istanbul 2005, Dudek's legendary penalty shootout saves helped Liverpool secure their historic fifth UEFA Champions League title.

Sander Westerveld: The Dutch shot-stopper played a key role in Liverpool's treble-winning 2000/01 season, lifting the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup.

David James: A Premier League veteran with over 200 appearances for Liverpool, James was an essential figure in goal during the 1990s.

Defenders

Sami Hyypiä: One of Liverpool's greatest centre-backs, Hyypiä captained the Reds to UEFA Cup glory in 2001 and was a rock in defence for a decade.

Fabio Aurelio: The Brazilian full-back was known for his pinpoint deliveries and stunning free-kicks, including his memorable strike against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Ragnar Klavan: The Estonian international played a solid role in Jurgen Klopp's early years at Liverpool, known for his composure at the back. A cult hero to some.

Bjørn Tore Kvarme: A versatile Norwegian defender who played for Liverpool in the late 1990s, bringing even more experience to the backline.

Gregory Vignal: A left-back who was part of Liverpool's squad in the early 2000s and later played across Europe.

Martin Kelly: A product of Liverpool's academy, Kelly was a reliable full-back and part of the squad that won the 2012 League Cup.

Martin Škrtel: A fan favourite, known for his no-nonsense defending, Škrtel played over 300 games for Liverpool and was a vital part of the team for almost a decade.

Midfielders

Steven Gerrard: The heartbeat of Liverpool for over 17 years, Gerrard is of course the club's legendary captain and one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Momo Sissoko: A tireless workhorse in midfield, Sissoko was a key part of Rafa Benitez's Liverpool side, winning the FA Cup in 2006.

Igor Bišćan: The Croatian played a key role in the 2005 Champions League triumph, showing his versatility across midfield and defence.

Jay Spearing: A Liverpool academy graduate, Spearing was part of the squad that lifted the 2012 League Cup.

Mark González: A speedy winger, González scored vital goals for Liverpool, including a famous strike in the 2006/07 Champions League campaign.

Albert Riera: A talented Spanish winger, Riera brought flair to Liverpool's attack during his time at Anfield.

Yossi Benayoun: A skilful playmaker who scored a Premier League hat-trick for Liverpool and was a key creative force during his time at the club.

Forwards

Peter Crouch: Famous for his towering headers and dancing "ability", Crouch was a fan favourite during his time at Liverpool and he remains a top pundit.

Dirk Kuyt: The definition of a hard-working forward, Kuyt was known for his clutch goals, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.

Ryan Babel: A tricky winger with a powerful shot, Babel made a big impact during his time at Liverpool.

Natasha Dowie: A legend of Liverpool Women, Dowie was a prolific goalscorer and played a key role in their back-to-back WSL titles.

Djibril Cissé: The French forward played a key role in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup wins, scoring in the final of the latter.

Florent Sinama-Pongolle: A pacey forward, Sinama-Pongolle played a crucial role in Liverpool's comeback win against Olympiacos in 2004/05, helping them progress in the Champions League.

Tickets for the game are still available to purchase and more information can be found via our guide.