Talks are said to be underway between Liverpool and this key player.

Liverpool are not expected to make many significant moves during the January transfer window as they continue their strong run of form under Arne Slot. James Pearce has admitted he would be surprised if the Reds ‘do much, if anything’ in the new year.

After inheriting a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp, Slot has acknowledged the level of quality and depth he has at Anfield. With some key players out injured too, including Diogo Jota and Alisson, Liverpool can only expect to have strengthened numbers as the season goes on.

Naturally, the topic of player contracts remains a huge talking point among Liverpool fans and beyond, as three crucial players could still leave the club for free next year. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all now approaching the final six months of their terms and from outside looking in, little movement has been made so far.

However, Pearce was recently asked about the status of the contract talks and admitted that ‘all parties’ have remained ‘tight-lipped’ in this scenario.

“Sometimes these sagas can get played out in the media, but it has all stayed behind closed doors. It’s difficult to make judgements over who is dragging their heels when you don’t know what’s on the table and what’s being demanded,” he wrote in response to a question for The Athletic’s Liverpool Mailbag.

“For example, talks over Jarell Quansah’s extension spanned four months and that, on the face of it, was a relatively straightforward renewal. Getting Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold tied down is more complex. The sooner there is clarity, the better. Whether those players stay or go will have a massive impact on what Liverpool need to do in the transfer market next summer.”

Pearce has said he is not surprised that the speculation over the trio has ‘rumbled on’ but did confirm that there is another player who is being spoken to regarding a potential new deal. Ibrahima Konaté has been identified as another priority for a new contract and there doesn’t seem to be any stumbling blocks when it comes to the Frenchman.

“The only other priority is Ibrahima Konaté, whose deal runs until 2026. Talks are underway and I don’t envisage any issues there. He’s happy and settled at Liverpool. He’s in the best form of his Anfield career and at 25, his best years are ahead of him.”

Konaté signed for Liverpool in 2021 after the club triggered his £36 million release clause at RB Leizpig. The 25-year-old was identified as a successor to Van Dijk when the time comes, and the captain recently praised his teammate’s ‘outstanding’ qualities as he continues to learn and tighten up his game.