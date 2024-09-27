Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Wataru Endo. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The midfielder was given a rare start and proved his quality.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool could part ways with midfielder Wataru Endo as early as January after falling down the pecking order.

The Japan captain was a favourite under Jurgen Klopp in his final year, secured for just £16m, he went on to play 44 times in all competitions. At that point, Ryan Gravenberch was a back-up for Alexis Mac Allister and made just 12 league starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season has been a complete contrast with the Dutchman starting all but one game - the win over West Ham in the EFL Cup last night. Endo sent a reminder to Arne Slot after his display; he won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch and also completed 95% of his passes (42/44). Despite his performance against a strong West Ham side (on paper) he remains a back-up option.

Speaking on the Sky Sports commentary of the EFL Cup game, he revealed how the Japan captain could exit due to his playing style. "I'm not sure he's [Endo] the type of profile that Arne Slot looks for in that position," Carragher told Sky Sports on commentary duty when asked about Endo's future at Liverpool.

He added: "You talk about the No.6 they were looking at, and we all know that guy was Martin Zubimendi. He's a complete contrast to the type of player that Endo is. He's [Endo] done a great job for Liverpool since he's come in. If Liverpool would have brought in Zubimendi then there's a good chance that Endo might have moved on in the last transfer window. That might be something that happens in January."

Marseille submitted a couple of bids during the summer but all were rejected by the club. If he does exit, then it could free the club up to bring in another name. Slot will not want to lose his alternate in that role as it would place a lot of pressure on Gravenberch. Plus, the addition of another midfielder may complicate matters further as it could disrupt the rhythm that the former Ajax and Bayern Munich star has built.