Jamie Carragher compares Man United’s £70m issue with Liverpool

The former Liverpool defender has made a clear comparison between the two clubs who share a similar issue.

Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester United share a similar issue to what Liverpool had last season with Fabinho following the opening game of the season.

The Red Devils edged past Wolves in a game in which they struggled massively, with defensive midfielder Casemiro being singled out in particular.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are currently in the market for a defensive midfield to anchor their midfield and they have taken steps to remedy their problem having agreed a deal to sign Wataru Endo, but another player is being targeted.

Without one, it leaves them exposed and that’s exactly what United were on Monday night, although, it could be said that it was more down to Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes’ failures to track back rather than the Brazilian star’s own personal shortcomings - not that Carragher agreed.

“I never believed Casemiro would be value for money,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column. “Not because there is any doubt that he has been a world-class player. But because he is at a stage of his career when he cannot not fully repay United’s massive fee.

“It reminded me of seeing Fabinho struggling for Liverpool at the start of last season, a situation briefly fixed when Trent Alexander-Arnold moved alongside him prior to the Brazilian being sold.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For now, the balance is not right with Casemiro alongside Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes is a No 10, not a central midfielder, while Mount needs time to settle at his new club.”

Fabinho departed for the Saudi Arabian league earlier this summer in a shock £40m move, as he followed Jordan Henderson to the Middle East.

It left them short in midfield, with only Stefan Bajcetic capable of playing in that deeper midfield role. Jurgen Klopp needs a midfield sweeper capable of covering his defence and protecting against attacks, otherwise it will be a very difficult year.