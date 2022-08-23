Jamie Carragher has spoken to Sky Sports following Liverpool’s disappointing loss to Manchester United.

Jamie Carragher has explained the defensive problem that Liverpool have had stretching back into last season.

The Reds have struggled so far after only picking up two points against Fulham and Crystal Palace, while yesterday’s derby defeat to Manchester United was the icing on the cake for a frustrated Liverpool side.

Jadon Sancho’s opener was the seventh successive time Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded first and Carragher has identified the trend that has caused this sudden downfall.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender said: “You can go back to Fulham, even at the Champions League final where a lot of teams are going, OK, we’re not going to play out from the back to let you press us, and when you get the ball we’re going to drop off and we’ll try and hit you on the counter attack.

“But when someone runs through at your goal every single game, something can’t be right. I’ve never thought it was right.

“It doesn’t happen to Man City. Every time Liverpool play a game of football they get hit on the counter attack and someone runs through on goal. And it’s just whether Alisson can save it or not. Tonight he couldn’t.

“So there’s three or four things how Liverpool play, and how teams are now doing the opposite to try and negate that, to stop them, and Liverpool are finding it really difficult at the moment.”

Monday’s clash at Old Trafford was the first time since March 2018 that Liverpool have lost to United in the Premier League.