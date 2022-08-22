The Liverpool player ratings after a disappointing performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford.

Liverpool continued their winless start to the season on Monday night with a disappointing performance at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked a long way from their usual standards as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat, outplayed by Manchester United.

The Reds were poor from the start against an energetic United, who seized the opportunity to pick up their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain winless after three games, and they are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Here are the full player ratings from a disappointing evening at Old Trafford.

Alisson Becker - 5

Could do little for the first goal, sold a dummy and not helped by van Dijk standing right in front of him. The second goal was a well-taken finish, and again, he was left helpless.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 3

Very sloppy early on as he struggled to get to grips with the pacey Anthony Elanga. Set the wrong tone with some really poor passes and spent most of his time chasing, including for the second goal when he was nowhere to be seen as Marcus Rashford burst through on goal on that side.

Alexander-Arnold spent the night chasing shadows

Joe Gomez - 4

Did well to block and deny Marcus Rashford a likely goal. Gomez was not as bad as his centre-back partner, but he was part of a Liverpool back four that was given the runaround.

Virgil van Dijk - 2

Disappointing for the first goal. Ended up standing in front of Alisson, attempting to block rather than being tight to Jadon Sancho. Paid the price. Sloppy all night in his positioning. Really poor display.

Andy Robertson - 5

Some poor passes, at times. In his defence, much of the danger came on the other side, but this wasn’t Robertson’s best game, either.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Lively on the ball, but he wasn’t helped by a lack of movement around him. Restricted in what he could do for that reason.

Jordan Henderson - 2

Liverpool were outbattled in midfield and Henderson was part of the reason. Slow and sluggish for much of the game. Substituted just before the hour mark, giving way to Fabinho.

James Milner - 4

Surprisingly advanced in position early on. Not effective, but he was hungry and one of the few to show desire. Milner was seen screaming at van Dijk on multiple occasions, furious with his teammate. He gets an extra point just for the level of effort, which significantly greater than that of his teammates, even if the pace of this game was far too much for him.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Struggled to make his usual impact. The Egyptian largely failed execute and was defended very well, usually having to beat two at a time. Salah did manage to force one home late on with a nice reactionary header, and he dodges a five for the goal alone.

Luis Diaz -5

Tricky on the ball, as usual, but couldn’t break down a the red wall in front of him. Surrounded quickly and didn’t get much help.

Roberto Firmino - 3

Ineffective. Seemed to be tackled just about every time he tried to do anything with the ball. Wasn’t helped by his teammates, but didn’t make anything happen, either. A complete mis-kick just after the hour mark summed up his night.

Fabinho (Sub) - 6

Stabilised the midfield a little, and he was unlucky not to score a header. A decent substitute display.

Fabio Carvalho (Sub) - 5

Not much of an impact. Looked okay on the ball, but didn’t see enough of it.

Kostas Tsimikas (Sub) - 5