Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, and Reds legend Jamie Carragher has already issued his verdict.

Jamie Carragher has already given his verdict on a potential Jude Bellingham to Liverpool transfer.

The Reds have been linked with Bellingham over recent days, with talk the England international could leave Bundesliga.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England international is still under contract until 2025, and there is already speculation of Dortmund offering the 18-year-old a new deal in an attempt to stave off transfer interest.

But Football Insider say Liverpool have been in touch with the Bundesliga giants in a bid to find out whether a summer transfer could be possible.

A transfer for Bellingham, given his contract situation, would likely be a very costly one, but at 18, it’s clear the midfielder is going to have a lot to offer over a number of years.

And that’s what will be peaking Liverpool’s interest, especially given the uncertainty over Mo Salah’s future at the club.

The idea of spending so much money is always going to be one that is analysed to the death, but it seems Reds legend Carragher is very much in favour of a move.

Carragher offered his opinion on a potential Bellingham to Liverpool move back in January, singling out the Dortmund star as the one players his old club should sign.

He responded to a fan: “Jude Bellingham and the summer window is fine for me.”

Carragher has given his backing

The only problem is that Liverpool are likely to have competition should Bellingham come available, and that’s a big if, with Dortmund said to be desperate to keep hold of their talented Englishman.