Sadio Mane’s penalty sent Senegal to Qatar and knocked Mohamed Salah’s Egypt out but the game was overshadowed by crowd trouble in and around the ground.

Less than two months after winning the African Cup of Nations, Senegal buried the pharaohs on penalties after two home wins made it 1-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah blazed his spot-kick over the bar - thanks mainly to a barrage of laser-pointers aimed at him - before Mane struck the winner to take the shootout 3-1.

The game was somewhat overshadowed, however, by the crowd trouble, with the laser pointers adding to reports of racist abuse towards Salah and his team mates and the throwing of rocks at the Egyptian team bus.

The Egyptian FA have released a statement condemning the abuse their players suffered, while the country’s media have focused mainly on the controversy.

Despite such serious allegations, Senegal’s mainstream media has seemingly failed to accept the trouble surrounding the game, while their head coach, Aliou Cisse, went as far as to congratulate the fans for their ‘extraordinary’ support.

Here’s some of what the country’s media and head coach had to say.

Cisse dedicates win to ‘extraordinary’ support

Far from condemning the violence at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Senegal head coach Cisse dedicated the win to the support.

He also spoke about the importance of Mane, who he played in the central role of a 4-3-3, and praised the Liverpool man’s versatility.

Sadio Mane in action for Senegal in their World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

“Today we dedicate this victory to the Senegalese people, to all our supporters who were there today,” Cisse said.

“If we could really go to every house to thank them, we would. The audience was extraordinary. It’s like that, it has to continue. During these two games, the supporters were behind the team.

“Today we had to score goals. So it was important to play Sadio in front. Sometimes he is able to play on the two attackers, sometimes he is able to play behind Boulaye, Ismaïla and Bouna on the sides.”

Senegalese media reaction

The majority of Senegalese media focused solely on World Cup qualification, opting to avoid the controversy from their fans.

Sud Quotidien labelled Mane a ‘saviour’, adding: “Responsible for the last penalty, Sadio Mané does not tremble and delivers the Senegalese people by deceiving the Egyptian goalkeeper to send his country to the World Cup in Qatar.

“Senegal held its rank of African champion well and is waiting to know its opponents during the draw which will take place this Friday, in Doha.”

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was under a constant barrage of laser pointers during the game.

While Le Quotidien described the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade as the ‘magnificent jewel of Diamniadio’ and ‘the ideal setting to bring down the gang to Mohamed Salah.’

“Better than the atmosphere that reigned during the inauguration,” they added: “that of yesterday was indescribable before, during and after the match. It could not be otherwise.”

They were, however, one of the few places to mention the trouble. Although they didn’t sound very remorseful.

“The return match against Egypt almost turned sour because of tear gas canisters thrown by elements of the gendarmerie before the opening of the gates of the stadium,” they added.

“As promised, some supporters came to the stadium with lasers to respond to the Egyptian supporters. And in this game, the Pharaohs had their dose for having been strafed throughout the game.

“Salah and the Egyptian porter will not say otherwise.”

Senegal’s victory means that Mane will join several Liverpool teammates in Qatar this winter for the 2022 World Cup.