The former Liverpool player has engaged in a war of words with the Man City manager.

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Pep Guardiola on social media after the Manchester City had called out the former player for his comments against his side following their draw at the weekend against Tottenham.

Man City surrendered a late lead against Ange Postecoglou's side at the Etihad on Sunday and fell behind Liverpool into third place as a result. Guardiola's side were criticised for their in-game efforts as they allowed the game to drift before the away side managed to take advantage. However, the late equaliser was certainly a setback for the Citizens in what was a confidence blow against a team they were expected to beat.

The situation has arisen from comments made by the Man City manager yesterday, as he spoke about his side following their highly-entertaining 3-3 draw with Tottenham over the weekend. The reigning champions were criticised by pundits for being complacent and 'taking it easy' against Spurs, comments that Guardiola clearly did not enjoy as he hit out at Gary Neville and Carragher in his press conference ahead of their trip to face Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

“He knows how difficult it is. Otherwise, Gary Neville would’ve won four [consecutive] Premier Leagues in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it, you know?” said Guardiola.

“Jamie Carragher didn’t win one once. Micah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever. It’s never happened. There is more chance of if it not happening than happening. Just one Treble before us. It’s so difficult to do it again and again. We don’t have what others have, who haven’t done it for many, many years.”

Taking to X, Carragher hit back at the comments from Guardiola as he couldn't help but poke fun at their current ongoing financial charges: "I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the PL charged us 115 times!! I was actually praising Pep’s team after the game on Sunday."

He is referring to the 115 charges that have been levelled against the Manchester club for allegedly breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules. As it stands, the club are expected to go to trial over their breaches in late 2024, according to the latest reports.

Arsenal's late winner against Luton Town last night means that City are now six points behind the Gunners, but they do have a game in hand. They face Aston Villa at Villa Park tonight in what is set to be an exciting affair given the form that Unai Emery's side have begun the season with.