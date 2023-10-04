Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was spotted hitting back at a Tottenham fan on social media after Jurgen Klopp’s comments.

Following the drama of the weekend’s action, and controversy, the PGMOL were forced to issue a response, while Liverpool also released one of their own.

The level of comments and discussions has been unrelenting since Saturday evening and Klopp’s comment earlier today saying he wants a replay of the league game has added fuel to the fire.

Social media has been non-stop since those comments, with one Spurs fan first tweeting Carragher to get his opinion on the comments. He promptly replied humourlessly with: ‘Get the replay on! Same teams & officials!! The drama would be incredible.’

Before the Tottenham man replied with: ‘Let’s play the Champions League final first!’ with that night in Madrid still clearly etched into the minds of Spurs fans.

The response from Carra, however, put the fan to the sword: ‘Deal! Spurs don’t win Champions League finals!!’

Klopp gave his reaction to the audio from the incident being released.

“Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do,” said Klopp.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. There should be solutions for that. The outcome should be a replay. But it probably won’t happen.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened.”

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough to secure the Champions League trophy on that famous night in 2019, but fans will always point back to the controversial penalty given in the opening few minutes, as Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball.

In fact, the current trophy drought for the London club tracks back to 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the final of League Cup - so long ago that it was still sponsored by Carling.

Since 2008, Liverpool have won eight trophies including both the Premier League and Champions League and to top it off, they have won more trophies since that date than Spurs have had top-four Premier League finishes in total - the rivalry really isn’t there.