Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels replaying Saturday’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur is the right thing to do

The Premier League are not expected to consider Jurgen Klopp’s calls for a replay of Liverpool’s Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur after VAR controversy overshadowed the fixture on Saturday night.

The PGMOL admitted a significant human error meant Luis Diaz’s goal did not stand despite the Liverpool forward being onside as he expertly fired into the net from a tight angle in the first half. It was a goal that would have put the Reds 1-0 up in a game which Spurs went on to win 2-1.

The audio between the on-field and VAR officials was released on Tuesday, with those at Stockley Park realising their error in disallowing the goal just seconds after the game had restarted with a Tottenham free-kick.

Despite pleas to stop the game, the VAR insisted nothing could be done since the game had restarted despite no significant action taking place in the time they had realised their error.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise, Klopp stated that replaying the game would be the right thing to do.

He said: “The argument against that probably will be that if you open that gate then everybody will ask for it. I think the situation is that unprecedented that it didn’t happen before. Something like that, as far as I can remember, never happened that’s why I think a replay would be the right thing.

“If it would happen again then I think the replay would be the right thing to do, or the ref has the opportunity to bring both coaches together and say ‘sorry we made a mistake but we can sort it, let Liverpool score a goal and we start from there’.”

However, the PA news agency has reported the Premier League’s stance is that a replay of the game would not be considered. Spurs won the game after Son Heung-min gave the hosts the lead.

Cody Gakpo hit back for 10-man Liverpool just before half time with the Reds reduced to nine men in the second half after two yellow cards for Diogo Jota. A Joel Matip own goal deep into stoppage time handed Tottenham the win to move Spurs above Liverpool into second and just a point off league leaders Manchester City.