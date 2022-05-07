Jamie Carragher is still hopeful for Liverpool’s title hopes despite their setback against Tottenham at Anfield.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is not giving up hope despite a big setback for his former club on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men could only draw against top-four chasing Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday evening, having to come from behind following Son Heung-min’s opener.

The draw is a huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, with Klopp’s men facing an uphill battle to catch City, who no longer have the Champions League to worry about.

Though, Liverpool legend turned pundit Carragher is not giving up hope just yet, believing the point could still prove useful.

He wrote on Twitter: “Good game and a draw was a fair result, that point could still turn out to be important!

“I always felt both teams would drop points so prove me right please Man City!”

City face Newcastle on Sunday ahead of games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s men should be confident of coming through those games unscathed, but you never know in the Premier League.

Liverpool will be gambling on that factor, and they will have to win all of their remaining games to maintain their chances of overcoming whatever deficit City can force on Sunday.