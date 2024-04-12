Jamie Carragher has seemingly urged Liverpool to give up on any hope of Europa League progression after losing 3-0 in the home leg of their last-16 tie against Atalanta.

A woeful Liverpool side were well beaten by Atalanta on Thursday night, with former West Ham United flop Gianluca Scamacca netting an impressive brace before Mario Pasalic got a third. Jurgen Klopp cut a perplexed figure on the touchline as his side committed several unforced errors and were all over the place defensively.

Liverpool have become famed for their European comebacks but face a massive challenge in doing so at Atalanta next week, having been outplayed so notably at Anfield. Carragher appears to think it's already over and has called on Klopp to rotate in Bergamo.

After the disappointing result, Carragher posted on X: “Awful result & performance from Liverpool, the only consolation about getting beat so heavily is Jurgen should play a full second string in the second leg & go all in for the league!”

Liverpool started relatively well on the night but were unable to capitalise on their momentum, with Darwin Nunez particularly wasteful in front of goal while Harvey Elliott was unfortunate to see a brilliant curling effort hit the crossbar and post. Atalanta grew into the game midway through the half and opened the scoring when Scamacca saw his effort squeeze through Caoimhín Kelleher.

Klopp made three changes at half-time but it was Atalanta who came out the better side, pressing Liverpool high and forcing them to either play long balls or lose possession in dangerous areas. Scamacca made it two when the hosts’ messy defensive line was exploited by Charles De Ketelaere, who crossed for his teammate to finish.

Pasalic then wrapped up an excellent night for the Serie A side with seven minutes remaining, pouncing on some loose handling by Kelleher to finish from close-range. The Italian side celebrated wildly after the full-time whistle and were good value for their win.