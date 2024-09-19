Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images). | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The former defender gave his best ever XI while speaking on the latest episode of the Overlap.

Jamie Carragher has given fans his best ever Liverpool XI including names stretching across six decades.

The Reds are a club with a huge history having dominated English and European football for a spell around the 1980’s. With six European cups in total, they stand with the greatest clubs in the world and across the years they have had an incredible set of players to don the famous red jersey.

Carragher, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, managed 737 appearances for the club, with over 500 of them coming in the Premier League. A key figure across his time, he is synonymous with the club and helped them lift the Champions League in 2005.

The latest episode of ‘Stick to Football’ on the Overlap brought Carragher into the hot seat and he was asked to name his best ever Liverpool XI - one that included a few current stars. “I would go with Ray Clemence just over Alisson just the fact that we won so many trophies,” Carragher began. “Right-back, Phil Neal. I think if I was asked this question at the end of his career I would probably say Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. But I’ll go with Phil Neal for the fact he won four European Cups.

“I would go with Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hansen [at centre-back], I think that would be a great partnership. Andy Robertson may come into the equation,” he adds. “I don’t think Liverpool have had a history of unbelievable left-backs even when they were really successful. I’m going to go for Steve Nicol, he had a great combination with John Barnes.

“Souey has to be in central midfield, so John Barnes on the left Graeme Souness in the middle alongside Steven Gerrard. On the right, I think there’s two options; Ian Callaghan, he’s the only player to play more games than me. But Mo Salah’s got to go in on that right side and Kenny Dalglish has got to play. I think Ian Rush goes in because of what he won. I think if Luis Suarez had got a league title and European cup to his name I think I’d have put him.”