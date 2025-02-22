Liverpool will return to title-challenging action this weekend against Manchester City.

Liverpool have a blockbuster meeting with Manchester City this weekend as they look to get themselves back to winning ways. Their recent victory over Wolves was sandwiched between 2-2 draws against Everton and Aston Villa, allowing Arsenal the opportunity to chip away at the points gap.

However, the Gunners squandered their chance to keep the pressure on, as they were handed a surprise 1-0 defeat by West Ham.

Liverpool last enjoyed a 2-0 win over City during their previous meeting at Anfield. Their victory came during a seven-game winless run for Pep Guardiola’s side, who are now 17 points adrift of the top spot. City are hoping to secure a top four finish but they are being heavily contested by Bournemouth and Chelsea, who are just one point behind them.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Arne Slot has mainly opted for the same starting players each week, give or take the odd rotation here and there. One of the biggest changes he made compared to Jurgen Klopp was the decision to start former fringe player Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder has started every single Premier League match so far this season, while former first choice Wataru Endo has slipped significantly down the pecking order.

Jamie Carragher names players Arne Slot may not trust

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with City, Jamie Carragher has discussed the high stakes for his former side as they charge towards the Premier League title. Writing in his latest column for The Telegraph, the ex-Anfield favourite weighed in on Slot’s team choices and the risks they carry.

“The Liverpool manager has tended to favour the same starters from a preferred pool of 14 or 15. He does not seem to trust back-up options such as Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo unless there is no option,” Carragher wrote.

“Last summer’s sole summer signing, Federico Chiesa, has contributed nothing. Again, his lack of minutes suggests Slot does not believe the Italian is a game-changer.

“So far, Liverpool’s relative lack of activity in the transfer market has been vindicated, but crunch time is approaching. There will be hard judgments if they fall short because the key players have been overburdened in the three competitions they are still fighting in.”

Jamie Carragher airs concern over ‘risky’ Slot tactic

Carragher reflected on Liverpool’s dip in form towards the end of last season and has aired his concern over Slot using the same pool of players each week.

“The memories of a year ago are fresh. Liverpool ran out of gas in March and April. Playing so many of the same players week in, week out feels risky. But unlike last year, when Liverpool had to go to Old Trafford and Goodison Park in the run-in, they have a much friendlier final stretch this time,” he continued.

“After a trip to the Etihad, the quirk of the fixture list means seven of their remaining 11 Premier League games are at Anfield. That is one of the reasons why this weekend feels so significant.”

After Liverpool face City, they will host Newcastle for a midweek clash before returning to the Champions League to face Paris Saint-Germain.