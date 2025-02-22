Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool had been considering Ruben Amorim before they appointed Arne Slot.

Before Liverpool decided who they wanted to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager, a number of names were discussed. Bringing in Arne Slot was not a snap decision for the Reds, who had also been mulling over the likes of Anfield hero Xabi Alonso in the early stages.

The former Liverpool midfielder emerged as one of the first candidates, thanks to his impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso guided his side to their first ever Bundesliga title, finishing a whopping 18 points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, and ending their 11 years of dominance.

Liverpool weren’t the only ones after Alonso but he chose to stay with Leverkusen to enjoy the fruits of his labour, ruling himself out of a move completely.

Ruben Amorim was then put under microscope as the Reds became linked with the 40-year-old. Reports in Portugal at the time had suggested the two had verbally agreed a three-year deal for Amorim to replace Klopp, but these rumours were shut down by both Liverpool and Amorim.

Why did Liverpool not hire Ruben Amorim?

Following the debunked rumour that Liverpool had started the hiring process with Amorim, The Athletic reported the speculation ‘caused a degree of annoyance’ at Anfield. The Reds did not want other candidates to assume the position was filled, especially as Slot had been ‘firmly in their thoughts’ from early on.

Amorim reportedly was never a frontrunning candidate to become the new Liverpool manager either. Sam Allardyce has also provided some insight into why the Reds turned away from pursuing the former Sporting CP manager.

“Swallow your pride. I was told that’s why Liverpool didn’t want him,” Allardyce said of the now Manchester United boss on the latest episode of the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. “He was too stubborn. Liverpool didn’t want to play that way. The Liverpool board said, ‘Liverpool don’t play this way’.

“The biggest problem is giving the new coach what he wants, and finding the money again to give him what he wants, and who does he want? But Amorim has got to change. He’s got to give himself a breather.”

Ruben Amorim at Man United

It already feels almost a lifetime ago that Liverpool were considering other managers aside from Slot. The club had ruled out trying to sign ‘another Klopp’ but Slot’s pedigree is one that was earmarked from early on. The Dutchman is now on his way to potentially lifting the Premier League trophy on his first attempt with the Reds.

As for Amorim, things haven’t been as smooth sailing for the 40-year-old at United. United are currently down in 15th place in the Premier League table with just 29 points on the board. Their Europa League and FA Cup hopes remain alive but Amorim recently dropped some bombshell comments during an interview.

Before the turn of the new year, Amorim was asked whether he considered United to be in a relegation battle following a three-game losing streak to Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle United.

“I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans,” he admitted at the time. “It is also my fault. The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.”

