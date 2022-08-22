The Reds are being tipped to run riot against their out-of-sorts bitter rivals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has predicted that Liverpool will capitalise on the “horrible feeling” surrounding a struggling Manchester United side to record a dominant victory on Monday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Old Trafford looking for their first win of the campaign, but come up against a team who themselves are currently languishing in the relegation zone after losing both of their opening two Premier League matches this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To pile further misery on United’s situation, frustrated supporters are understood to be planning a series of protests against the club’s American owners, the Glazer Family, with tonight’s fixture set to be affected.

And O’Hara is of the opinion that the Red Devils’ maelstrom of issues, coupled with Liverpool’s need to react after dropping four points from their first two outings of the season, could lead to a heavily one-sided scoreline in Manchester.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I’m worried for Manchester United, I have to be honest.

“Liverpool are wounded as well, with a difficult start to the season for themselves. They’ll be looking at it going: ‘Right, Manchester City drew yesterday [against Newcastle United], this is a chance to get back amongst it’.

“It’s been a poor start from them, a couple of draws, little bit sluggish, and I think they’re going to go after Man United, I really do.

“They’re going to sense weakness. They’re going to sense a mentality at that football club that isn’t good right now - all around the stadium as well. There’s going to be protests, and I just think there’s going to be a horrible feeling there tonight.

“I think Liverpool are going to win this comfortably, four or five nil, and we’re going to absolutely digging out [Erik] Ten Hag. I can’t see anything other than that.”

O’Hara’s promising Liverpool prediction echoes that of BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton.

Writing in a column towards ahead of this evening’s clash, the former Blackburn Rovers striker said: “If Manchester United win this game, they leapfrog Liverpool in the table, but that is not going to happen.

“United aren’t able to press teams with the players they have got, and I don’t really know what Erik ten Hag can change with what he has got in his squad.

“Liverpool have started slowly too, and Darwin Nunez’s suspension won’t help on top of their injuries. That leaves them a bit short up front, although Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz looked lively against Palace.

“Whatever happens, you just know Jurgen Klopp’s side will outwork United at the very least.

“Maybe United’s players will run around a little bit more this week than they did against Brentford, but they need to find some heart. Unless something happens this week that triggers a change in attitude in the squad, I don’t see it happening.

“The home crowd will be willing them to take the game to Liverpool, and if they do that then they are in big trouble because that’s when Klopp’s side are at their best.

“They won 5-0 at Old Trafford last season and it is going to be a similar story this time, although I am going to give United a goal just to lift their spirits a little.”