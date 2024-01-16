The Liverpool midfielder is currently away competing for Japan in the Asia Cup.

Wataru Endo has developed into quite the fan favourite at Liverpool and his response to Jurgen Klopp's most recent comments on the Japanese international has made for a brilliant exchange.

Endo, 30, is currently out at the Asia Cup where he is hoping to captain his country to success. Japan got off to a great start as they overcame a spirited Vietnam side 4-2 in their opening group game with the midfielder continuing his strong form by registering an assist as well as leading the way in recoveries.

Over the course of December, an injury to Alexis Mac Allister has allowed him to make consistent appearances at the base of midfield and that run has helped him to fully settle into life on Merseyside and fans are now huge fans of the former Stuttgart midfielder, as he has turned their doubts into praise.

One man who certainly loves Endo is Klopp, who joked about the possibility of Endo missing games across January and potentially the first half of February in his most recent press conference, saying: “I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a lie!” That’s not what I did, obviously. From a personal point of view, I would be happy if they went out of the group stage but it’s probably not possible, and then they can go and win it as well. Good luck, see you, come back healthy, that’s pretty much the words. Now we have to deal with it and will deal with it.”

Responding to Klopp's comments, Endo remarked after his win against Vietnam at how ‘honoured’ he feels to be seen as important by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool: “Of course, the coach meant that as a joke but I do feel very honoured that he feels I need to be back at Liverpool. I’m here now, I’m the captain of the team and all I’m thinking about is bringing the trophy back to Liverpool.”