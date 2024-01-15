Liverpool star produces dominant performance for Asian Cup favourites as strong form continues
The Liverpool midfielder continued his strong form for Japan in the Asian Cup.
Liverpool's Wataru Endo continued his strong run of form by captaining Japan to an opening game victory at the Asia Cup.
Endo, 30, started in midfield as Japan ran out 4-2 winners over Vietnam thanks to a double from former red Takumi Minamino as well as goals from Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda. Also in their group is Iraq and Indonesia and Endo's side are the tournament favourites to take home the highly-coveted title.
Prior to his exit for the Asia Cup (which came just before Liverpool's FA Cup tie with Arsenal) he had started five games in a row at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's midfield and he now has 24 appearances for Liverpool, scoring twice and providing one assist during that time. He has gone from a squad player to a consistent performer in a starting eleven and the fans have developed a strong fondness for the Japanese captain.
And he continued his good form he displayed prior to his exit against Vietnam; not only did he register an assist but he created the most chances on the pitch (3) for Japan and also made the most recoveries (12) in what was an all-action midfield performance that helped his side get off to the perfect start.
As it stands, the competition is set to run until February 10, which is when the final will take place. Given that Japan are one of the favourites to win the competition, it is likely they will go far meaning Endo could miss four weeks of action. In his absence, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are both available to help soften the blow in that position.
If his side do go all the way, then he could be back for Liverpool's trip to face Brentford in the league on February 17. He's also not the only player that Klopp is missing at the current time; Mohamed Salah netted a late penalty for Egypt to salvage a point against Mozambique in their opening game. They still have to face Ghana and Cape Verde, who produced a shock victory over the former in the opening game.