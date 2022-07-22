Darwin Nunez scored four goals in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in pre-season.

Jason McAteer believes a weight will be off Darwin Nunez’s shoulders after smashing his Liverpool goal duck in style.

The striker arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million.

Yet Nunez’s performances in pre-season games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace during the tour of the Far East came in for flak from some.

However, the Uruaguay international silenced his critics by plundering four second-half goals in Thursday night’s 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

McAteer worked for Liverpool’s media team in Asia and watched training sessions which were focused around Nunez acclimatising to life at Anfield.

And speaking to LFC TV, the ex-Reds full-back believes the 23-year-old’s goals were much needed.

What’s been said

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“He needed that,” said McAteer. “From what I saw around training, and I think it's like that for anyone who signs for Liverpool, there's that feeling of belonging at the football club.

“It's such a big club and when you come for a big price tag - although that's nothing really to do with him - you want to be accepted, part of the team and feel like you can contribute at a high level.

“He's come with big expectations. For a striker, he needs a goal. It's different for centre-halves and full-backs, we aren't judge on goals - strikers are.

“Against Manchester United, he came on and you could see the effort.

“For the first five minutes, he ran about like a busy bee and never recovered. For 20 minutes, he couldn't get into the game - he kind of burnt all his oxygen in two minues.

“Against Crystal Palace, he improved, his movement was a bitter better, he was selective with his closing down and they'd done a bit of work on him but the goals still hadn't come. He's away now.

“The signing has gone away from the [Roberto] Firmino false number nine. He's an out-and-out striker.

“I see shades of [Zlatan] Ibrahimovich, I see shades of Rushy (Ian Rush) in him. It will come, the closing down.