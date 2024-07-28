Assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images). | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Man United coach has told Gary Neville where the Liverpool star should play.

John Barnes has disagreed with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s comments over which is the ‘best position’ for Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.

Arne Slot has inherited an incredible front-line that includes five attackers who all managed a minimum of 13 goals in all competitions last season, with Mohamed Salah netting the highest total with 24. Yet, having such quality means there is competition for places and Gakpo, whose performances at Euro 2024 were the standout of any Liverpool attacker this summer, may have placed at the front of the queue.

Recent comments from Man United coach Van Nistelrooy have stipulated he is best on the left wing, which is what he told Gary Neville, who relayed his quotes on the Overlap. “I went to speak to Ruud just after he first got to Liverpool and he was struggling a little bit. I asked him about Gakpo because United were looking at him, and he said: ‘He’s a left winger, that’s it’. "So when Klopp was playing him as a false nine or centre-forward or a bit deeper in midfield at times, Ruud had him at PSV Eindhoven and said: ‘He’s absolutely a left winger’. You watch him for Holland, he looks quick. He runs with the ball, he’s direct. That run he did at the back post [against Turkey] he didn’t score because it was an own goal.”

Speaking to bettingexpert, Barnes outlined that Gakpo won’t be able to simply dictate where he plays, despite his form at Euro 2024. His three goals saw him earn the top scorer award, along with five other players but his form was a huge boost for Slot who will be eager to work with his compatriot.