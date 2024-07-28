John Barnes disagrees with Manchester United coach over Liverpool star's 'best position'
John Barnes has disagreed with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s comments over which is the ‘best position’ for Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.
Arne Slot has inherited an incredible front-line that includes five attackers who all managed a minimum of 13 goals in all competitions last season, with Mohamed Salah netting the highest total with 24. Yet, having such quality means there is competition for places and Gakpo, whose performances at Euro 2024 were the standout of any Liverpool attacker this summer, may have placed at the front of the queue.
Recent comments from Man United coach Van Nistelrooy have stipulated he is best on the left wing, which is what he told Gary Neville, who relayed his quotes on the Overlap. “I went to speak to Ruud just after he first got to Liverpool and he was struggling a little bit. I asked him about Gakpo because United were looking at him, and he said: ‘He’s a left winger, that’s it’. "So when Klopp was playing him as a false nine or centre-forward or a bit deeper in midfield at times, Ruud had him at PSV Eindhoven and said: ‘He’s absolutely a left winger’. You watch him for Holland, he looks quick. He runs with the ball, he’s direct. That run he did at the back post [against Turkey] he didn’t score because it was an own goal.”
Speaking to bettingexpert, Barnes outlined that Gakpo won’t be able to simply dictate where he plays, despite his form at Euro 2024. His three goals saw him earn the top scorer award, along with five other players but his form was a huge boost for Slot who will be eager to work with his compatriot.
“Gakpo may like the role on the wing but we’ve got Luiz Diaz, we’ve got Jota, we’ve got Nunez so he has to play where he’s asked to play. To be honest we don’t know what to expect in terms of playing style`so we’ll have to see how things pan out during pre-season. We’ll have to see how Arne Slot wants him and Liverpool to play because he has to play the way the manager wants him to and the position he wants him to play. He did it for Jurgen and he’ll have to do it for Arne. He can’t dictate where he wants to play. Especially because there are other players that like that position too. He’s got a good enough character to do what’s asked of him so it won’t be an issue.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.