Arne Slot. (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

John Barnes believes there are two players who will be rediscover their top form under Arne Slot - should he join Liverpool.

Slot is the odds-on favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp and the Feyenoord boss is famed for his high-energy, high-octane football that features similar characteristics as the ones used by Klopp since 2015.

The Dutchman will have a different outlook on the current squad which is littered with quality. Klopp favoured certain players more than others but the arrival of Slot could reignite certain players’ careers.

Speaking to soccernews, Barnes claimed that both Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo could benefit greatly from Slot’s style of play after both have failed to be regular starters this season and he also believes Van Dijk will continue to be a key figure. “Virgil has always been fantastic for Liverpool. Even after his injuries people spoke about the way he was playing but he was impacted by the way Liverpool played.

“The midfield did not protect the back four and we had two attacking full backs which left our centre backs exposed. He’s now back to showing us his very best. He’s been fantastic. Gakpo has been in and out. He didn’t join us to be a guaranteed starter but when he does come off the bench or has started he’s done well. He’s got a great attitude. The fans love him because he gives 100% commitment. Gravenberch has been similar.

“He came from Bayern Munich where he wasn’t playing all the time. He’s not meant to be a regular starter. He came here to be part of a squad. He’s got good drive, words hard, he’s technically sound. He’s a Jurgen Klopp type of player. They will all benefit from Slot coming in.”

Gakpo has enjoyed a decent goalscoring campaign with 15 goals in all competitions, but 66% of those goals have come in the EFL Cup and Europa League. He has played second fiddle to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz but he dominated Eredivisie before joining Liverpool and Slot knows all about his game and how dangerous he can be when utilised correctly.