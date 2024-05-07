Virgil van Dijk insists he wants to be part of the ‘big transition’ coming at Liverpool this summer as just two games remain before Jurgen Klopp vacates his post as manager.

The German dropped the bombshell announcement in January that he would hang up his Liverpool cap at the end of the campaign to bring an end to a memorable nine years on Merseyside. Van Dijk had raised questions over his own Liverpool future when he said Klopp’s departure left a ‘big question’ over his time with the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Dijk was handed the captain’s armband at the start of the season and joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in January 2018. His contract runs for just one more season, with the four-year deal he penned in 2021 coming to an end in just over 12 months.

However, despite offering no update on his future he said he was still happy at the club and that the focus is on Liverpool’s final two games as they travel to Aston Villa before finishing the campaign at home to Wolves.

“The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that,” said Van Dijk in an interview with The Guardian. “There is nothing for me to discuss [regarding my future] because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let’s see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot is expected to take over from Klopp at Liverpool and Van Dijk admits the final day fixture against Wolves will be an emotional one as Klopp says his goodbyes to Anfield.

Of Klopp, Van Dijk said: “He is a fantastic manager, a great human being and we have a great relationship. I am really proud I played for him, fought for the badge and him, and count the success we had over the years as well.