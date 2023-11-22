Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool star John Barnes believes Curtis Jones has everything to be a 'top Premier League player' following the form he's shown this season.

Jones, 22, has established himself as a key figure in Liverpool's midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and is favoured by Jurgen Klopp in midfield.

Of course, he has to battle it out with the talented midfield roster of Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but Jones brings a certain calmness to proceedings in the middle of the pitch which he has displayed this season.

Despite the controversial red card against Tottenham, he's started four of his five Premier League appearances and he is set to return after picking up a thigh injury in recent weeks for the game against Man City this weekend.

Barnes spoke incredibly highly of Jones ahead of the clash when speaking to mybettingsites.co.uk, as he claimed that Jones has the potential to be a top player, while he also made a slight comparison to Manchester United's Mason Mount in terms of their styles.

"Of course Curtis Jones has everything to be a top Premier League player. As to whether he is going to be a top Premier League player at Liverpool, in terms of what we already have or where Liverpool want to go to be the best team in Europe, and if he'll be one of the first names on the team sheet, probably not.

"But that doesn't mean he cannot play a big part for Liverpool and play particularly well.

"We'll see what he can do. Obviously he had a bit of an injury and then got sent off but in terms of what he has to offer to the team, he's got lots, to any team in the Premier League."

"He understands his role. He can play as a No. 6 or a No. 8. He's got good technique. Very comfortable on the ball. He can ride tackles and works hard. He's a little bit like Mason Mount but of course, playing in a better team with more confidence. His touch of the ball is very good."

What has been most impressive is the fact Jones has turned his Liverpool career around from the back end of last season until now. Prior to that, he looked certain to be heading for an exit as he failed to find his feet in the side.