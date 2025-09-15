Mo Salah scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, has given her reaction to Liverpool’s dramatic victory over Burnley.

The Reds delivered a 1-0 win at Turf Moor to continue their perfect start to their Premier League title defence. Yet Arne Slot’s side left it until the dying embers to seal a fourth triumph in as many matches. Liverpool were frustrated for large periods of the encounter and struggled to create clear-cut chances. It appeared that the Reds would have to settle for a share of the spoils until they were awarded a penalty in stoppage-time.

Jeremie Frimpong’s cross struck the outstretched arm of Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, with referee Michael Oliver awarding a spot-kick. Mo Salah stepped up and finished to send Liverpool supporters into raptures.

It was the fourth time that Liverpool left it late to win a game this campaign. Victories over AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal arrived within the final seven minutes while it needed a 100th-minute intervention from teenager Rio Ngumoha to earn a 3-2 success at Newcastle United last month.

And Pizzuti, who is also a partner of Fenway Sports Group, told of her emotions that every Kopite would have been feeling. Posting on Instagram, she said: “Another dramatic, heart- racing, extra time finish for Liverpool! Another 3 points, another clean sheet- holding on at the top of the table, four matches in. My goodness- still recovering.”

Slot will be hoping that there are straightforward victories for Liverpool this season. The Anfield boss was asked at his post-match press conference if another late win underlined the mentality of his side or whether it’s a concern. Slot replied: “A bit of both. I know how hard it is to create chances against a team that’s with 11 players in their 18-yard box. It’s by the way very good that they do this because they’ve almost got a point so I’m not saying anything negative about it, I’m just trying to explain how difficult it is against a Premier League team because they are very good players as well. If they defend with all of them back and they hardly try to bring the ball out from the back because the goalkeeper every time plays long, and we don’t score from a set-piece, then the only thing you can score from is open play – and open play is quite difficult if you have to outplay 11 players in their own 18-yard box.

“That’s what we saw today – you come close, close, close but every time there is a foot in between or whatever. [There were] no really open chances, so a draw was probably what we expected throughout the game but we tried also with the substitutions we made to bring all the players we have that can attack on the pitch. I think we were six or seven in the end. I don’t know if that has anything to do with us scoring the goal but we did create the penalty and just before that [had] a big chance from Jeremie So, relief. Lucky.”