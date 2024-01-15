Less than six months after leaving Anfield to start a new life in Saudi Arabia, ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is seeking a transfer after struggling to settle. The midfielder reunited with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12 million last summer but the fairytale has quickly turned into a difficult spell for both former Reds.

Henderson has been finding it hard to adapt to his new environment and the fact Al-Ettifaq are without a win in their last nine fixtures won't be helping morale either. But what does the future hold for the man who helped Liverpool win their first Premier League title? Here's a roundup of the latest updates on Henderson's sticky situation.

Ajax enter talks with Henderson

Amid interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, the 33-year-old has also become a target on the radar of Ajax, according to ESPN. Head coach John van 't Schip has confirmed his side have entered conversation with Henderson over potentially bringing him in.

Speaking ahead of their 3-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend, the interim manager said: "There is serious talk going on with Henderson. He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia. It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that."

Al-Ettifaq are not exactly keen on selling Henderson so soon after his transfer to the Pro League and the report states that Ajax will end their interest and pursue other options if 'no compromise is found in the next fortnight'.

Al-Ettifaq likely to block January move

While Henderson is keen to leave now, Al-Ettifaq are said to be unlikely to sanction his exit this month. The Daily Mail has reported that club officials are expected to speak with the midfielder about this escalating situation and make their stance clear.

Ajax and Juventus are both keen on signing Henderson and he is also receiving loan interest as well. However, the Saudi side have 'no interest in doing business, now or at any stage in January', which pretty much puts a brick wall between Henderson and his desired winter move.