A roundup of the latest Liverpool-related transfer headlines ahead of the January Deadline Day.

The January deadline is almost upon us, presenting fans with some of the most chaotic and exciting days of the transfer window. As the hours tick down, clubs begin to scramble to finalise last-minute deals, or be forced to wait until the summer to revisit the market.

Liverpool seem content with their squad as it is and Arne Slot himself has revealed the reason behind the side’s quiet transfer window so far. There’s plenty of action going on elsewhere though, including Liverpool’s former captain Jordan Henderson, who appears to be on the move again.

Let’s dive into the latest information, as well as some eye-popping news elsewhere in the Premier League.

Jordan Henderson set for another move

Jordan Henderson is reportedly on the verge of joining yet another club since his Liverpool exit 18 months ago. Following his decision to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, the 34-year-old is now linked with his third club since leaving Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AS Monaco are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Henderson from Ajax on a permanent move this month. The transfer expert has posted on social media that an agreement between the two parties is ‘almost agreed’, which will see the ex-Liverpool captain sign a contract with his new side until June 2026.

Henderson left Al-Ettifaq after less than six months, when his contract with the club was terminated. Reports at the time claimed he was struggling to adjust to life in Saudi Arabia. Following his initial move to the Pro League, he came under fire from many due to his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community in the past.

“I think a lot of people would like me to criticise the Saudi League, that's not something I'm going to do. I have a lot of respect for them and those that made me feel welcome. If anyone is offended, I apologise, that was never my intention,” Henderson said after leaving for Ajax.

The midfielder signed for Ajax this time last year and won just three of his nine games played. Ajax are in better form this season, back to fighting for the title after finishing fifth last campaign.

Aston Villa star ‘completes medical’ for January exit

Aston Villa’s super substitute Jhon Durán is due to move away from the Premier League imminently. According to BBC Sport, the 21-year-old is ‘close’ to completing a switch to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané. A report has claimed it will cost the Saudi side £65 million to get a deal over the line.

Durán, who was an unused substitute against Celtic in their midweek Champions League clash, was reportedly saying his farewells to his colleagues and the club staff at Villa Park.

Another report claims Durán has now ‘completed a medical’ in London ahead of his pending move to the Middle East, via The Mirror.