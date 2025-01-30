Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mohamed Salah is waiting on further contract talks with Liverpool over his future.

Liverpool have been backed to secure a new deal with Mohamed Salah following a recent bombshell update from Egyptian media. The winger has been vocal in the media about the progress of his current contract situation, and the realist is that few advancing strides have been taken recently.

Earlier this month, Salah admitted he was ‘far away’ from any breakthrough with the club and that as things stood, he was into the last six months of his Anfield terms.

However, an update from Egyptian outlet Masrawy has claimed Liverpool have since taken a step towards to tying Salah down, but the conversation didn’t end as desired. It was revealed to the outlet on Sunday that the Reds had put a new contract offer on the table but the compromise for a lower salary was included.

In exchange for a two or three year extension, Liverpool were reportedly hoping Salah would agree to a pay cut. The club were originally ‘insisting’ on just a one-year renewal, due to their policy for players over 30. Salah rejected this offer and is now waiting for a new proposal to come his way.

Liverpool backed to ‘find a way’ to agree Salah deal

Most fans will be hoping Liverpool will take Salah’s rejection seriously and come back to the table with a higher wage more along the lines of what he is hoping for. Amid the interest from Saudi Arabia, several reports have claimed the Pro League had been willing to splash mega money on both a transfer fee and wage packet for the 32-year-old.

It was recently reported that Al-Hilal were willing to offer a payment deal similar to Cristiano Ronaldo’s terms with Al-Nassr, which are in excess of £150 million per year. Salah could also be offered a tourism ambassador role for the country, which would exclude him from paying income tax.

With eye-watering cash on offer in Saudi Arabia, Liverpool will need to make their next offer more appealing to their star forward. Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has backed the Premier League leaders to come up with the goods and find a way to convince Salah to put pen to paper.

“I’m certain they’re going to find some way that they can meet his needs and he gets a new contract. Probably for three years, that’s probably what he’s fighting for,” he told talkSPORT. “I see no decline in him, he just keeps on going. He still looks supremely fit, he’s still got that pace and if he stays there for another two or three years, he will break all those records.”

Other pundits urge Liverpool to tie Salah down

Ian Wright also gave his advice to Liverpool as Salah approaches the end of his current terms at Anfield.

“If Liverpool are deliberating over the fact like: ‘Yes he’s having moments at this stage of his career, he’s at that age, should we take a chance?’ I’m going to take a chance,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“Because what’s going to happen is that Liverpool are in a progressive mode, they’re in the ascendancy, they’re going to bring in players, so even if he’s there but older, he will still have moments, it’s the kind of money I would spend.”