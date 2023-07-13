The Liverpool skipper could be about to depart for the Middle East with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq reportedly preparing a bid.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly considering a move to Saudi Arabia after being offered a lucrative contact from Steven Gerrard’s new club, Al-Ettifaq.

As it stands, the club has received no official bid regarding the transfer but Henderson is likely to hold talks with manager Jurgen Klopp this week having just returned for pre-season training.

The 33-year-old has a wealth of experience across his 12-year Liverpool career and has enjoyed plenty of success across his 492 games for the club to date. However, despite people’s perceptions surrounding his squad status last season, Henderson was still a key player - playing 43 times and totalling over 2,500 minutes.

This was represented by his 23 starts in the Premier League last term and his presence in the squad is certainly a key aspect for Klopp from an experience standpoint following James Milner’s departure.

The club have already welcomed the midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - both of whom are likely to be key starters - meaning that it stands to reason that Henderson’s role will be reduced as a result.

With the latest reports suggesting the former Sunderland midfielder is considering the move to re-join his former teammate’s side, it’s likely we will see some movement on this deal.

What is Jordan Henderson’s contract and salary?

Henderson’s current deal sees him reportedly earn around £190-200k-a-week and that is set to expire in 2025, two years from now.

Reports also state that the midfielder has been offered a deal worth around £700k-a-week to join the Saudi Professional League, a deal that would be a hugely-significant increase on his current wage.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed that the midfielder is set to make a decision ‘immiently’ with talks with Klopp set to take place this week.

What is Jordan Henderson’s net worth?

According to the websites Celebrity Net Worth, Henderson is estimated to have a net worth of around £25million and this would only increase if he heads to the Middle East.

A contract to potentially quadruple his wages will see him become one of the biggest earners in the league, and one of England’s highest paid players.

How does the contract offer compare to others in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first high-profile name to join the Saudi league, joining in January earlier this year in what has proved to be the league’s first step in growing their league from a global standpoint.

This summer has seen a continuation of that, as a huge influx of players from Europe’s top five leagues, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and several others have all made the move over from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Rumours have been rife for countless other stars as well, including the likes of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Thiago, who have both been the target of clubs from the Saudi Arabia.

