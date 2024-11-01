Jorg Schmadtke makes transfer prediction about Liverpool star that fans won't like

Liverpool transfer news: The former Liverpool director has had his say on the future of Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool director Jorg Schmadtke has teased an exit for Mo Salah next summer.

The German was brought in on a short-term-deal to oversee the summer transfer window of 2023. Having previously been known to Jurgen Klopp, they ended up signing four midfielders and managing the exits of five players in the same position.

He exited not long after that after his deal finished, but he was present when the club had to reject a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian. Since then, there has been a concern that they will return for Salah but there was no movement this summer. With his deal currently set to expire at the end of the season, there may be more pressure than ever before surrounding Salah and his future. The only reports we’ve heard regarding contracts have come with Virgil van Dijk, who reportedly opened talks last month. But Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah’s futures remain locked in uncertainty.

Speaking to Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Eqtisadiah , Schmadtke voiced his belief that Salah moving to the Saudi Pro League in the next months is plausible due to the enormous investment in the division over the past couple of years.

The 60-year-old said of that scenario: “I don’t know, but it is entirely possible that this will happen…The Saudi League is developing every year, due to more money being invested in the competition.” The German added that he’d be open to moving to the Middle East himself if he were to ‘receive a good offer’.

Only 31, Salah has started the season in fine form and looks like he could physically cope at this level at least for another few years. Already on a salary near to £400k-a-week, it may be difficult for Liverpool to break their wage structure once again for him to go beyond that.

That is where the concern lies; increased money will always be available in Saudi Arabia for him where they have been reports that he is the dream addition to the league where he could become the face of the division. Liverpool fans will hope for his commitment to remain and help spearhead the Arne Slot era and with eight goals and seven assists in 14 games - it’s clear that nothing has changed on the pitch.