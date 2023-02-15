The ex-Newcastle defender was part of an advert alongside Peter Crouch and Tony Pulis as they joined together to poke fun at Pep Guardiola’s side.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique joined in with fellow ex-footballers and managers to have a laugh at Manchester City, in a tongue-in-cheek advert that was released today.

Famous for their quirky and humerous takes on stories in the footballing world, PaddyPower released an advert that makes light of the recent charges bestowed brought against Pep Guardiola’s side; the Citizens have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules around 100 times over a nine-year period, between 2009 and 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside Enrique is former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch, as well as former Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis. The advert is centered around reports last week that claimed that one of the punishments for breaching FFP could be the stripping of City’s trophy wins during the spell in which they find themselves under investigation for.

It was suggested that their three Premier League trophies won in this period could be taken away and given to whoever the runners-up were that season - the same goes for domestic cup finals as well.

For Enrique, and Liverpool, the 2013/14 season saw them lead the Premier League table with just three games to go in the season before a late collapse allowed City to pip them to the post. In the advert, he receives his replica trophy that’s awarded to any player who wins the league, and jokes by saying: “Champions in 2014 and I just got the trophy now. Well, better late than never!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later in the video, the Spaniard is seen shouting ‘Championes’ whilst lifting the replica trophy on top of an open bus, with only him on it. He also jokes that the trophy is nice to have in the background when conducting Zoom calls.

Whilst it may be a bit of banter for rival fans, the allegations put against City are serious. Other potential ramifications for the Manchester club include point deductions, suspension from playing matches or even disqualification from the league.

Fellow Premier League sides and fans have shown little sympathy to a club who have had the highest net spend during that time. Plus, they’ve won six of the last 11 league titles which perfectly illustrates the domestic domination that has also included numerous Carabao and FA Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with plenty of positive comments such as: “They’ve outdone themselves!” whilst another claimed: “And now I’m following PaddyPower!”