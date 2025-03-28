Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with another club ahead of a potential summer exit from Anfield.

Darwin Nunez has reportedly attracted another potential suitor as his Liverpool future remains uncertain.

The striker has endured three frustrating seasons since his arrival from Benfica for £65 million in the summer of 2022. This season, Nunez has fired just seven goals in 40 appearances - and started eight matches in the current Premier League title assault.

While Arne Slot’s side are on the cusp of being crowned champions this season, they are expected to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window - and Nunez could move on. He attracted interest in January from Saudi Arabia, while Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have recently been linked.

However, it is suggested by Turkish outlet Aksam that Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Nunez at Fenerbahce. The Yellow Canaries look set to again finish runners-up to bitter Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and are aiming to bolster their firepower. It is claimed that the Uruguay international heading to Turkey is a ‘dream officially coming true’ and that Fenerbahce will ‘push all the conditions for this transfer in the summer months’. They are hoping for a younger option with Edin Dzeko aged 39.

Yet it is suggested that Fenerbahce hope to land Nunez for just 30 million euros - which equates to around £25 million. That would mean Liverpool taking a significant financial hit on Nunez.

Will Darwin Nunez leave Liverpool?

A summer departure is looking likely. In truth, both parties may feel that a fresh start is best. Nunez has failed to find consistency during his time on Merseyside and failed to nail down a regular berth. This campaign, Diogo Jota has been the preferred centre-forward when fit, while Luis Diaz has been utilised as a makeshift striker at times.

Head coach Slot admitted that Liverpool have failed to get the best of out the 25-year-old. Speaking in January, the Dutchman said: “Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season,” said the head coach. “Against Accrington Stanley again you saw he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us. I

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against [Aston] Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength – he has other qualities as well – but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block. That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run.”

Who could replace Darwin Nunezif he leaves Liverpool?

Liverpool have been linked with several forwards ahead of the transfer window. One of them is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, who has bagged 23 goals this term - his latest against the Reds in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup final victory at Wembley. Newcastle are said to demand at least £100 million to even contemplate a sale of their talisman. Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sekso, Lille’s Jonathan David and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike have also been mentioned as possible targets.