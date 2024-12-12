Liverpool are assessing their transfer options as the 2025 windows approach.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are not expected to make any major moves on the January transfer window but the main talking point within the Anfield camp right now is those approaching the end of their contracts. Once the new year rolls in, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will be free to enter pre-contract negotiations with rival clubs outside of England.

While a recent update from Melissa Reddy suggests that the latter two have no interest in discussing a move, the Reds are still assessing potential new options in those positions. Recruiting a new defender has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time now, especially after Joël Matip left the club for free over the summer. New attacking names have also been thrown into the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omar Marmoush is a name that has steadily grown more connected with Liverpool in recent works. A report from BILD in November claimed that Arne Slot’s side were ‘already negotiating’ a potential £50 million deal for the Eintracht Frankfurt star, who is also equally looking in Anfield’s direction ahead of 2025.

With a stunning 17 goals and 11 assists in 21 appearances so far this season, it’s not difficult to see why Liverpool and other powerhouse clubs are hot on the trail for Marmoush. The 25-year-old is a centre-forward by trade but he can also operate as a left-winger, right-winger and even in midfield when called upon.

The Athletic recently reported that Frankfurt do expect Marmoush to leave the club in 2025 but they are more open to a summer move, and would prefer not to lose him in January. If there is a summer exit for the forward, he will leave with two years still left on his contract and is expected to cost between €40-50 million (£33-42m)

Along with Liverpool’s interest, Juventus and Napoli are also keen on signing Marmoush, as are Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. With Champions League football one of the main aims, multiple European juggernauts are looking to snap up Marmoush, giving the Reds a lot of competition to fend off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a positive update has emerged on that front. Bayern could potentially be taken out of the equation as according to SPORTBILD, the transfer fee for a player like Marmoush could be viewed as too much for a player who will essentially play back-up to Harry Kane.

After splashing an incredible £100 million on Kane, he has been a crucial part of the team and any new centre-forwards brought in will have a tough task competing for regular game time. Bayern are also linked with Viktor Gyökeres, Benjamin Sesko and Loïs Openda but the situation is similar with the trio, which could count a transfer rival out of the race for Liverpool and their pursuit of Marmoush.