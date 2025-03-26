Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool target Alexander Isak is the best striker in the Premier League. That is the verdict of Jon Dahl Tomasson, who is Isak’s current international manager for Sweden.

The Newcastle United forward is enjoying a prolific season. He has fired 23 goals in all competitions and recently helped the Magpies create history at the Reds’ expsense. Isak’s latest effort came against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this month. His effort proved decisive as Newcastle earned a 2-1 win to claim their first major trophy in 70 years.

It is no surprise that the marksman has been linked with several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. Liverpool are one of the outfits who are said to be keen on Isak, as well as Arsenal.

Only Reds winger Mo Salah and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland have fired more Premier League goals than Isak (19) this term. Yet Tomasson believes that his Swedish charge Isak is better than Scandinavian counterpart Haaland.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, former Newcastle, AC Milan and Feyenoord frontman Tomasson said: "Obviously I’m biased, but Isak is the best striker in the Premier League in my opinion. He’s just won a cup and was instrumental for Newcastle in that game, as he always is. Trophies are important milestones in a player’s career.

"He’ll always remember winning the cup and he’ll always remember scoring in the final, it’s a special feeling. I’m extremely happy with him playing for Sweden. He’s a great player and a great person.”

Will Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

It is looking increasingly likely that Liverpool will be in the market to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window. Despite the Reds on their way to winning the Premier League title, fresh additions will be required.

Darwin Nunez has struggled to find consistency yet again. The big-money signing from Benfica has netted only seven times in all competitions and struggled to nail down a regular starting place. Nunez is one player expected to depart, with Atletico Madrid among the reported potential suitors.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has continued to struggle to stay fit. The Portugal international is first choice but admitted that he has struggled for form in recent weeks as he tries to find rhythm. Luis Diaz has operated as a makeshift striker at times during the charge towards the title but is better suited to playing out wide.

However, Isak will not come cheap - and that’s if Newcastle even are willing to sell. The Magpies are said to be demanding at least £100 million for the former Real Sociedad man, while a price tag of up to £150 million has been mooted.

What has Alexander Isak said about his future?

Speaking on his future amid speculation he could depart St James’ Park, Isak told Fotbollskanalen: “There isn't much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel.

"I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies."